New chart achievements for Olivia Rodriguez, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd

Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License” remains parked in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a third week.

The last time a song that debuted at number one hung around on top for this long was back in March of 2019, when Ariana Grande‘s “7 Rings” spent five weeks at number one.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd mark new chart milestones. Dua’s latest single, “Levitating,” featuring DaBaby, has reached number five on the Hot 100. That’s her second career top five, following “Don’t Start Now.” In all, she’s had three top 10s: “Levitating,” “Don’t Start Now” and “New Rules.” Surprisingly, “Break My Heart” only reached #13.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s former number-one hit “Blinding Lights,” now at number three, has just notched its 60th week on the chart. It’s one of only 16 hits in the 62-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 to have hung on for 60 weeks or more. And considering The Weekend’s going to perform it at the Super Bowl this Sunday, it’s likely to last many more weeks.

The all-time Hot 100 champ, by the way, is “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons, which logged 87 weeks on the chart. Others that lasted 60 or more weeks include Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz, “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic, “You and Me” by Lifehouse, and “Circles,” by Post Malone.

By Andrea Dresdale

