New BTS single “Butter” coming next month

Courtesy HYBE

Fans never have to wait too long for fresh music from BTS.

The K-pop superstars will release a new single, “Butter,” on May 21. It’s the group’s second English-language single since “Dynamite,” which became their first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 last year.

The song is described as a “dance-pop track” full of the group’s “smooth yet charismatic charm.”

Last year, BTS released two albums: Be and Map of the Soul: 7. Both of them debuted at number one on the Billboard album chart.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.