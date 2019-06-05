New BTS mobile game "BTS World" coming June 26

Netmarble Corp.If K-Pop superstars BTS didn't exist, someone would have to invent them. And in the group's new mobile game, that someone is you.

The game, BTS World, gives players the chance to become the group's manager and lead them to global superstardom. In the world of the game, BTS doesn't exist yet, and it's your job to bring them together. You do that by choosing BTS member cards during "missions" and progressing through the game. As you collect and upgrade the cards, you'll be able to virtually interact with BTS as well.

Best of all, BTS World features an all-new original soundtrack from the group. The first release from the soundtrack arrives on Friday; it was recorded by the sub-unit of Jin, Jimin and Jung Kook.

You can pre-register for the game, and play a mini demo version of BTS World online now at BTSW.Netmarble.com. It'll be released worldwide, except for China, on June 26.

A teaser for the game is available right now on YouTube.

