Billie Eilish is dropping new music this week.

The “bad guy” singer will release a fresh single called “Therefore I Am” this Thursday, November 12, at 1 p.m. ET.

“Therefore I Am” will follow the track “my future,” which debuted in July. Eilish also released her James Bond theme song “No Time to Die” in February.

