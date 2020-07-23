New Bill and Ted Trailer is Here

A new trailer for Bill And Ted Face The Music was released on Thursday.

In the clip. Bill and Ted are facing the reality that they are grown men living out teenage dreams. Their reality is shaken when they are approached to perform a song that will save the universe as we know it. Bill and Ted’s teenage daughters get involved to help their dads accomplish the mission.

Bill And Ted Face The Music will arrive on September 1st in select theaters as well as video on demand. What silly movie(s) have provided you the right kind of escape during the pandemic?