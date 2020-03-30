New 'Bachelor' spinoff 'Listen to Your Heart' to feature Jason Mraz, Andy Grammer, Train's Pat Monahan & more

ABC/Craig SjodinListen to Your Heart, the latest spinoff of ABC's The Bachelor franchise debuts next month, and because it has a musical theme, many top musicians will also appear during the six-episode special event.

The show features 20 single musicians -- 12 men and eight women -- looking for love, and connecting through music, by performing individually and together. Some of those performances will be judged by celebrities and musicians, including Jason Mraz, Andy Grammer, Toni Braxton, Train singer Pat Monahan, Kesha, Jewel, Tom Hanks' wife, singer/actress Rita Wilson, Ashlee Simpson-Ross and her husband Evan Ross, the son of Diana Ross.

In addition, during the April 13 premiere, one couple will enjoy a private concert by "Hey There Delilah" band Plain White T's.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will be hosted by franchise host Chris Harrison, and fan favorites JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Jr., and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick will also appear.

