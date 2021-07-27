New Alessia Cara song soundtracks ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ trailer

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Alessia Cara is contributing her music to the upcoming anime series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, on Adult Swim.

A new trailer for the series debuted during San Diego Comic-Con@Home experience, featuring the new original Alessia track “Feel You Now.” She’ll also have other music featured in the series, set to debut later this fall.

On July 15, Alessia released two new songs: “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter.” The tracks were the first taste of new music from the singer’s upcoming third album.

