New albums from Halsey, Selena, Kesha & more: What's coming in 2020

2020 is hours away, and it'll bring with it a slew of new albums by some big names. Some of the releases have been confirmed -- with or without dates -- while others are only expected to be arrive in the new year.
Here's a rundown:
January 10:
Selena Gomez, Rare
January 17:
Halsey, Manic
January 31:
Kesha, The High Road
Meghan Trainor, Treat Myself
Louis Tomlinson, Walls
March 6:
Lauv, ~how i'm feeling~
May 1:
Alanis Morissette, Such Pretty Forks in the Road
Confirmed for release but unscheduled:
Justin Bieber, title TBA
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
AJ Mitchell, Skyview
Alicia Keys, A.L.I.C.I.A.
Niall Horan, title TBA
OneRepublic, Human
Expected to be released:
Lady Gaga, title TBA
Ava Max, title TBA
Who knows?
Rihanna, title TBA
