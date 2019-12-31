New albums from Halsey, Selena, Kesha & more: What's coming in 2020

Capitol Records

Capitol Records2020 is hours away, and it'll bring with it a slew of new albums by some big names. Some of the releases have been confirmed -- with or without dates -- while others are only expected to be arrive in the new year.

Here's a rundown:

January 10:

Selena Gomez, Rare

January 17:

Halsey, Manic

January 31:

Kesha, The High Road

Meghan Trainor, Treat Myself

Louis Tomlinson, Walls

March 6:

Lauv, ~how i'm feeling~

May 1:

Alanis Morissette, Such Pretty Forks in the Road

Confirmed for release but unscheduled:

Justin Bieber, title TBA

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

AJ Mitchell, Skyview

Alicia Keys, A.L.I.C.I.A.

Niall Horan, title TBA

OneRepublic, Human

Expected to be released:

Lady Gaga, title TBA

Ava Max, title TBA

Who knows?

Rihanna, title TBA

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.