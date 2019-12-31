New albums from Halsey, Selena, Kesha & more: What's coming in 2020

Capitol Records2020 is hours away, and it'll bring with it a slew of new albums by some big names.  Some of the releases have been confirmed -- with or without dates -- while others are only expected to be arrive in the new year. 

Here's a rundown:

January 10:
Selena Gomez, Rare

 

January 17:
Halsey, Manic

January 31:
Kesha, The High Road
Meghan Trainor, Treat Myself
Louis Tomlinson, Walls

March 6:
Lauv, ~how i'm feeling~

May 1:
Alanis Morissette, Such Pretty Forks in the Road

Confirmed for release but unscheduled:
Justin Bieber, title TBA
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
AJ Mitchell, Skyview
Alicia Keys, A.L.I.C.I.A.
Niall Horan, title TBA
OneRepublic, Human

Expected to be released:
Lady Gaga, title TBA
Ava Max, title TBA

Who knows?
Rihanna, title TBA

