Adele announced that she has a new album coming for us.

It wasn’t a fancy press release or savvy Instagram post that shared the news. Adele shared the news at a wedding over the weekend where she was the officiant and the performer.

She told the audience, “expect my album in September.”

What are your expectations for Adele’s album? Do you think she upstaged the wedding by announcing it? When did someone you know make a big announcement while someone else’s moment was happening?