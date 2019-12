BE WARNED….That vid will give away things from the movie.

The reviews are out for the upcoming Cats movie.

One reviewer called the movie “a bold and ludicrous trainwreck you won’t forget. Another critic said they walked out after 15 minutes.

The star-studded film featuring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, and Jason Derulo hits theaters on Friday.

Did you see the musical on stage? Did you understand it when you saw it? Do you plan to try and see this one?