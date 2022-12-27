Netflix to build $903 million production facility on old NJ army base

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: The Netflix logo is displayed at Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters (TOP) on October 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The IATSE union which represents Hollywood’s film and television production crews voted to authorize a strike, calling for better working conditions and higher pay amid a surge in streaming demand. Negotiations are ongoing but a strike may be imminent. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Netflix is bringing Hollywood to New Jersey. The streaming giant announced a $903 million investment for a new production site on the site of Fort Monmouth in Central Jersey. The site would serve as a central point in for Netflix’s East Coast operations. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the news on twitter over Christmas weekend.

Netflix is coming to town! Our administration always knew NJ was a star—that’s why we worked so hard to build our entertainment industry from the ground up. Now, we are thrilled the former Fort Monmouth campus will officially be home to Netflix’s East Coast production facility! — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 21, 2022

The former army base, which closed in 2011, is 292 acres. Netflix is planning to develop 12 soundstages totaling nearly 500,000 square feet . “You’re going to have many, many titles that are made in New Jersey and seen by the rest of the world” a Netflix spokesperson told NJ.com.