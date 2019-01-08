Netflix Saves Lives! With The Help Of A Young Boy Watching Too Late.

Last week, 13-year-old Damir Borden defied his mother’s orders to go to bed and stayed up late to watch Netflix.  It ended up saving the whole family’s life.

Turns out an electrical fire broke out that night inside their Delaware home, and Damir was able to wake his mother up in time to call 911 and flee.  Their mobile home was destroyed in the fire, but the family was okay.

The mother, Angela Borden, wrote on Facebook that she is ‘so blessed’ and ‘can’t imagine’ what would have happened if Damir had gone to sleep like he was supposed to. I wonder if they’ll get free Netflix for life!!

Did you ever stay up late watching TV in defiance of your parents?  Ever get caught?

