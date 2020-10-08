Netflix Is Starting Christmas Extra Early This Year

Knowing we could all use some happy festive feels, Netflix has decided to start the holidays extra early.

There are plenty of Christmas movies available to streamright now and a handful of new original movies coming out in the next few months, including Holidate in October. There is even a holiday TV series titled Dash & Lily to look forward to! Cue the hot coco and get ready to experience all the warm and fuzzy feelings with these upcoming titles ahead.

PS wait until you see what movies Hallmark has in store next month.