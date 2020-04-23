Netflix Has Some New Mini Series Coming To Keep Us Company In Quarantine

We’ve all seen the ‘I finished Netflix’ meme on social media. Well, they must have seen it too because there releasing some new mini series and a whole lotta binge-worthys soon.
On May 1st, Ryan Murphy’s new mini-series Hollywood lands on Netflix. It’s about an alt-history 1940s Hollywood with a twist. (see video trailer below).
A Netflix Original comedy series Space Force. The show is created by Steve Carell and his old The Office collaborator Greg Daniels. It also stars Lisa Kudrow and John Malkovich.
Here’s the big list of new movies and shows:
MAY 1
- All Day and a Night (Netflix Film)
- Almost Happy (Netflix Original)
- Get In (Netflix Film)
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Family)
- The Half of It (Netflix Film)
- Hollywood (Netflix Original)
- Into the Night (Netflix Original)
- Medici: The Magnificent Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Film)
- Reckoning: Season 1
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cracked Up, the Darrell Hammond Story
- Den of Thieves
- For Colored Girls
- Fun with Dick & Jane
- I Am Divine
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Masha and the Bear: Season 4
- Material
- Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
- Sinister
- Song of the Sea
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Patriot
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
- Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Urban Cowboy
- What a Girl Wants
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
MAY 4
- Arctic Dogs
MAY 5
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix Comedy Special)
MAY 6
- Workin’ Moms: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
MAY 7
- Scissor Seven: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
MAY 8
- 18 regali (Netflix Film)
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Family)
- Dead to Me: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Eddy (Netflix Original)
- The Hollow: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- House at the End of the Street
- Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Valeria (Netflix Original)
MAY 9
- Charmed: Season 2
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
MAY 11
- Bordertown: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Documentary)
- Trial by Media (Netflix Documentary)
MAY 12
- True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Family)
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix Interactive Special)
MAY 13
- The Wrong Missy (Netflix Film)
MAY 14
- Riverdale: Season 4
MAY 15
- Chichipatos (Netflix Original)
- District 9
- I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Film)
- Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original)
- Magic for Humans: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 (Netflix Family)
- White Lines (Netflix Original)
MAY 16
- La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original)
- Public Enemies
- United 93
MAY 17
- Soul Surfer
MAY 18
- The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)
MAY 19
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)
- Trumbo
MAY 20
- Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Documentary)
- The Flash: Season 6
- Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Film)
MAY 22
- Control Z (Netflix Original)
- History 101 (Netflix Original)
- Just Go with It
- The Lovebirds (Netflix Film)
- Selling Sunset: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)
MAY 23
- Dynasty: Season 3
MAY 25
- Ne Zha
- Norm of the North: Family Vacation
- Uncut Gems
MAY 26
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Comedy Special)
MAY 27
- I’m No Longer Here (Netflix Film)
- The Lincoln Lawyer
MAY 28
- Dorohedoro (Netflix Anime)
- La corazonada (Netflix Film)
MAY 29
- Space Force (Netflix Original)
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)
MAY 31
- High Strung Free Dance