Netflix Facing Backlash Over Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais’ new special is out and some people are not happy with what they say are transphobic comments he’s made. Now, the platform is facing backlash.

He said during the special, “The new ones we’ve been seeing lately. The ones with beards and c***s. They’re as good as gold, I love them.” He also said, “Full disclosure, in real-life, of course, I support trans rights. I support all human rights, and trans rights are human rights. Live your best life. Use your preferred pronoun. Be the gender that you feel that you are but meet me halfway. Ladies, lose the c***. That’s all I’m saying.”

Now some fans are posting about the special and are upset. Do you think his jokes crossed a line?