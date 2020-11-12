Nelly Pays Tribute to Tupac on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

You may or may not know but Nelly has been killing it on Dancing With The Stars.

For his most recent performance the St. Louis rapper, who is paired with pro dancer Daniella Karagach, performed a jazz routine to Tupac’s “California Love.” The due scored 8s across the board and is one of only seven teams still competing in the show. Besides doing his thing on DWTS, Nelly is also getting ready to release his country-inspired EP, The Heartland featuring Florida Georgia Line.

Who do you think will win it all on Dancing With The Stars?