Need music for cooking or working out? Selena Gomez & Normani have you covered

Courtesy SpotifyLooking for the perfect music to soundtrack two of the most popular quarantine activities, cooking and working out? Selena Gomez and Normani are here to help.

Both stars have partnered with Spotify to curate special "at home" playlists designed to soundtrack what you're most likely to be doing while self-isolating at home. Selena's playlist is "Cooking Together," while Normani's is "Working Out Together."

For Selena's cooking playlist, she's chosen a selection of her own tracks -- which we don't really believe she listens to while cooking -- as well as songs by her pals Taylor Swift and Julia Michaels, and her ex, The Weeknd. There are also tracks by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Cardi B and Rosalia, plus oldies from artists like Journey, Rod Stewart and Etta James.

Normani's workout playlist includes slammin' tracks for super-intense days, as well as more chill tracks for yoga sessions. Artists include Justin Timberlake, Drake, Missy Elliott, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, Sam Smith with Disclosure, Diplo, Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar.

Spotify has also put together artist-curated playlists for gaming, cleaning, meditating and more.

