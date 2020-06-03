Need Help Talking To Your Kids During This Horrible Time?

If you are finding it difficult to talk to your children about racism, let Sesame Street help.

On Saturday, CNN and Sesame Street will host a town hall called Coming Together: Standing Up To Racism.

CNN’s Van Jones and Erica Hill will be joined by Big Bird, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Rosita as they answer questions submitted by families. Other experts will appear as well.

The special will air at 10:00 am Eastern on Saturday, June 6th.

How have you addressed racism with your children? Was the conversation harder than you thought it would be?