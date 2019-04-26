Need A Friend To Help With Travel Expenses? This Site Finds Travel Companions!

In desperate need of a vacation, but don’t want to go it alone? Perhaps the expenses are just too much on your wallet and you’d love to split the costs? This site can help.

GAFFL, which stands for “Get a Friend for Life”, hooks travelers up with others who are heading to the same locale at the same time.

Noting how he was broke in college and often needed to make his trips more affordable, the site’s creator, Akib Amin, told TravelPulse that users are saving money by sharing the costs on things like car rentals and Airbnbs.

With safety in mind, GAFFL makes users from 156 countries pass a multi-step verification process.

Would you be interested in using a site like this to keep costs down? Are you OK with taking a solo vacation? What do you love about solo travel?

What’s been your favorite vacation? A family vacation? Solo? With Friends?