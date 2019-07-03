Need A Buzz With Your Buzz?

Pabst Blue Ribbon has come to the rescue, releasing a line of hard coffee.

Brand manager John Newhouse calls the caffeinated 5% ABV beverage, “an opportunity for us to pioneer a delicious and fun new drink, and give America something unique.”

Right now the product is in test phases, with drinkers in Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, Florida, and Georgia able to pick up four-packs at stores.

According to Thrillist, PBR is branching out, currently working on a whiskey, plus higher and non-alcoholic versions of their beer, in addition to this new foray.

What are your thoughts on caffeinated alcoholic beverages?