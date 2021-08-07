NBC Threatens To Fire ‘The Voice’ Coaches! 🪓

There was a story a year ago that said that the shoe ‘The Voice’ was in some trouble and that story has come up again.

The Globe is reporting that the competition show has “fallen on hard times” and would like for the judges to either take a pay cut or end up unemployed.

This ultimatum was meant to get judges John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton to fall in line and stop arguing amongst themselves.

Many believe that the news of infighting amongst the judges would actually bring more sizzle to the show.

Are you a fan of The Voice?