NBC has released it list of new series pickup, renewals, and cancellations.

On the short list of cancellations, ‘Mr. Mayor’ which stared Ted Danson, ‘Kenan’ starring SNL’s Kenan Thompson, and the drama ‘The Endgame.’ Of the three cancelled, ‘The Endgame’ was “one of broadcast’s worst reviewed rookie shows of the season.”

Are you surprised by any of these cancellations? What show do you wish could come back?