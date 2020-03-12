NBA Suspends Season Indefinitely

NBA has suspended play for the foreseeable future due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Basketball season is not happening.

It was reported earlier in the day that the NBA was planning to play the rest of the season without fans in the arena. But with the breaking news that Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz has now tested positive for COVID-19, aka the Coronavirus, the call was made to suspend play indefinitely.

This is an historic event in the NBA anin the history of American sport.

Stay tuned for the latest updates as this unprecedented situation develops.

This comes via our sports sister station 640 AM.