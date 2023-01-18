Navy War Hero to get Navy Cross at 97 years old!

Stars and Stripes

Veteran Royce Williams is 97 and he is going to receive the Navy Cross for his bravery after an epic Korean dogfight that happened more than 50 years ago. He had been sworn to secrecy because of Cold War sensitivities and Friday he is finally going to honored and recognized for his heroism! The Navy Cross is the second highest award for combat valor and Royce Williams will be honored for saving the lives of his fellow pilots and after having landed uninjured, there were 263 holes in his plane. Thank You Royce Williams for your service and heroism!