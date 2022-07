National Daiquiri Day calls for immediate celebration! Celebrate and cool off this summer with a delicious, classic drink.

INGREDIENTS – 60mL Bacardi Carta Blanca – 30mL Fresh Lime Juice – 20mL Sugar Syrup (1:1)

1. Add all the ingredients to cocktail shaker

2. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a chilled coupe glass

3. Garnish with lime wheel

Enjoy!!