National Anthem Auditions In Palm Beach Gardens!

This is your Demi moment!

The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is hosting National Anthem auditions this Saturday at Palm Beach Outlets mall on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

If you’re chosen, you may sing before a Houston Astros or Washington Nationals spring training game at the new complex south of 45th Street.

The auditions are Feb. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. outside the Nike Store (suite E-301) at the outlets mall, which is on the north side of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard just west of Interstate 95.