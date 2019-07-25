Natasha Bedingfield says compared to motherhood, pop stardom is a snap

Isa Foltin/WireImage

Isa Foltin/WireImageAugust 30, Natasha Bedingfield releases Roll with Me, her first album in nearly 10 years. In the past nine years, Natasha was still performing and making music, but she also became a mom to son Solomon, now 18 months. The British star says that after having had a baby, returning to the spotlight's a piece of cake.

"I actually feel really at the top of my game right now," Natasha tells ABC Radio. "My voice is just better than it ever has been....and everything just feels a lot easier."

She laughs, "Everything's easier than motherhood! Like, motherhood is the most difficult thing I've ever done! So then I come and sing on stage and I'm like, 'Whoah!'"

Natasha also feels her life experience has changed her approach to pop stardom.

"I'm just not as worried, and I'm not insecure," she admits. "I'm not feeling, "Like me!" y'know? I know this music is good, and and I'm feel grateful that I get to do it."

She's also eager, in these divisive times, to release "more positive music."

Last month, Natasha surprised fans with a remix of her biggest hit, "Unwritten," now the theme for MTV's rebooted reality show The Hills: New Beginnings. "Unwritten" was famously the theme of the original Hills, which aired from 2006 to 2010.

"People loved it," she says of the remix. "There's a lot of Hills fans...people kinda of crawled out the woodwork, like, 'Yes! That was my show!'"

"I think that once a song...becomes a hit, it really belongs to people and you don't want to mess with it too much," Natasha muses. "But for me, it's more about celebrating what the show The Hills meant to people...what the song means, and just kind of reinventing it."

