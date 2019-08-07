Natasha Bedingfield rolls out Roll with Me fall tour dates

Natasha Bedingfield wants you to roll with her on tour this fall.
The singer has announced her headlining Roll with Me tour, in support of her upcoming album of the same name, set to drop on August 30. The North American trek kicks off October 12 in Biloxi, MS, and wraps November 3 in San Francisco, CA.
"I love playing live, and I feel like my voice has gotten stronger from singing all around the world," Natasha says in a statement. "But at the end of the day, it's just about moving people."
An online ticket pre-sale begins today. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. local time.
Here is the list of tour dates:
10/12 – Biloxi, MS, IP Casino Resort & Spa - Studio A
10/14 – Washington, DC, Lincoln Theatre
10/15 – Boston, MA, The Wilbur Theatre
10/16 – New York, NY, Webster Hall
10/17 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
10/19 – Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre
10/20 – Munhall, PA, Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
10/21 – Chicago, IL, Park West
10/22 – Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater
10/24 – Englewood, CO, Gothic Theatre
10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Commonwealth Room
10/28 – Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre
10/29 – Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
10/30 – Seattle, WA, Neptune
11/1 – Los Angeles, CA, The Theatre at Ace Hotel
11/3 – San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore
