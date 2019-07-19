Natasha Bedingfield is skating back into the spotlight with new album, "Roll With Me"

We Are HearNatasha Bedingfield returned to the spotlight last month via a new remix of her iconic hit "Unwritten," which now serves at the theme song for The Hills: New Beginnings. Now she's released a brand new single and has a new album on the way.

Roll With Me, her fourth album, will be out August 30. It's the follow-up to her 2010 album Strip Me. A new track called "Roller Skate" is available now; another song, "Kick It," is coming August 2. More tracks will be released in the coming weeks.

Pre-orders of Roll With Me come with an instant download of "Roller Skate."

Roll With Me was produced by hitmaking singer/songwriter/producer Linda Perry, and will be released on her label We Are Hear.

In a statement, Natasha, who welcomed her first child in 2017, says, "I wanted to make music that moves people and makes them move. It's bright and bold but in a way that is also raw and honest."

Linda Perry adds, "I wanted to work with Natasha because she is one of the best live performers I have ever seen and has one of the most versatile voices I have ever heard. It was important to both of us to capture the true spirit of who Natasha Bedingfield is and we nailed it!"

This Saturday, Natasha will perform Frank Sinatra's classic "Fly Me to the Moon" with the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C., to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Other performers include country star Kacey Musgraves and Pharrell Williams, and Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins will be in attendance as well.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.