Natalie Portman, who played Jane in the first two Thor movies is now the female Thor.

The announcement was made in San Diego at Comic-Con on Saturday. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson alluded to Natalie’s character identifying as LGBTQ. Both Hemsworth and Thompson are returning for the next installment, Thor: Love and Thunder.

It is slated to be released November 2, 2021. What do you think of the casting of Natalie Portman?