Naples Fire Rescue station flooded by storm surge

Naples Fire Rescue

Public information officer Tarin Bachle for Naples Fire Rescue shared a live video from fire station one which has been flooded by storm surge.

Bachle estimated there was about four feet of water inside the station.

Viewers can see Bachle and other personnel wading in the water as they try to unload fire trucks that have been flooded up to and in some cases past the wheel wells.

While the station is flooded, Bachle stated that everyone is safe. “We are all OK. It’s just our building and our equipment.”

Bachle also had a message for the general public: “We encourage you all to please stay off the roads.”