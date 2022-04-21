Name of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter revealed

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Three months after her arrival, the name of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra‘s daughter has been revealed.

In January, the couple welcomed their first child via surrogate, but didn’t reveal its name or sex. Now, following TMZ’s initial report Wednesday, People magazine has confirmed that her name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. TMZ also reported that according to the birth certificate, Malti arrived January 15 at a San Diego hospital.

Malti is a common female Indian name.

Nick and Priyanka have been married for three years. In January, a source told People that the couple were “truly eager to be parents,” adding, “They are beyond excited. Nick and Priyanka have wanted a baby for some time.” Another source dished, “Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child.”

