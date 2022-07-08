Naked Florida Man goes commando on highway

Traffic rolls on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway’s Seven Mile Bridge Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, near Marathon, Fla. Sunday marked the first day, since Hurricane Irma passed through the Florida Keys on Sept. 10, that Keys officials gave the green light for visitors to return to the island chain. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

You totally know where this is going.

I don’t think the day will ever come that “Florida Man” isn’t from Florida.

Well anyways……a Florida Man went au naturale on the back of a semi-trailer as he scurried through highway lanes, ensuing chaos and blinding drivers in the process.

In true Florida style, the nudist effectively displayed his brute and superhuman-like abilities, in some ways more than one, to transferring cars.

You could’ve just said naked man… we already knew where he was gonna be from https://t.co/YrUtgeka5n — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) July 8, 2022

Step aside Kim Kardashian, we’ve got a new contender for best a**.