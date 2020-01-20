“My talent is far more important than my face”: Pink gets candid about aging

In a series of candid tweets Monday morning, the 40-year-old singer explains why she’s rejecting Botox and embracing her wrinkles.

“Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger..” she begins. “You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh .And yeah you idiot..u smoked.”

She continues the “note to self,” writing, “Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling... and their face doesn’t move. I’m cannot get behind it. I just can’t.”

Pink adds, “I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry.”

The singer, who's mom to eight-year-old Willow and three-year-old Jameson, concludes that she considers herself “fortunate” because she’s “never really depended on my looks.”

“I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face,” Pink says. “So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling sh** at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss.”

