My Dog Ate My Headphones

So it may sound silly but I adore these headphones. It’s kind of like we went on a radio journey together and they have always been by my side. My new puppy, Purdy has mastered going outside to tinkle but she’s still chewing just about everything. The other day she grabbed my headphones off the kitchen table and put her little teeth marks all over them. Thankfully, they still work and if you’re wondering….no I’m not tossing them. Below is the little trouble make.

What’s something you know you should toss but can’t bring yourself to do it?