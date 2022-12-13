My Christmas Eve Spaghetti

Every Christmas Eve we have spaghetti. Call it a tradition or the fact that the family is Italian and it’s what we have always done.
Here is how to make it:
Ingredients
- 1/2 lb ground beef
- 1 small sweet onion, chopped
- 1 1/2 jars (24 oz each) jarred spaghetti sauce (36 oz total)
- 2–4 tablespoons sugar (Mrs Claus’s secret ingredient)
- 1 lb dry spaghetti
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Cook the beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat, breaking it up as it cooks. When the beef is halfway cooked, add the onion and continue to cook until the beef is cooked through and the onion is softened. Add the spaghetti sauce and the sugar and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Salt generously. Add the pasta and cook until al dente.
- Stir the pasta into the sauce. Serve topped with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.