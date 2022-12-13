My Christmas Eve Spaghetti

Every Christmas Eve we have spaghetti. Call it a tradition or the fact that the family is Italian and it’s what we have always done.

Here is how to make it:

Ingredients 1/2 lb ground beef

1 small sweet onion, chopped

1 1/2 jars (24 oz each) jarred spaghetti sauce (36 oz total)

2 – 4 tablespoons sugar (Mrs Claus’s secret ingredient)

1 lb dry spaghetti

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese