Music notes: Zedd, Doja Cat, Jonas Brothers and more

JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images

After a three-year wait, Zedd is coming back with his Zedd in the Park music festival on July 8 at LA Historic Park. Festivities include lots of music, games, art installations and more. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 6, at 10 a.m. PT on the event’s website.

﻿Doja Cat ﻿says she’s still retiring, but not before she finishes touring with ﻿The Weeknd﻿. “For those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i’m not bailing,” she said on Twitter. “But me not bailing doesn’t mean my a** isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got s*** i gotta do.” She also said she’s quitting music — not social media.

We know her as Kelly Clarkson, but legally, she’s now Kelly Brianne. People reports the “Breakaway” singer has officially changed her name now that her divorce to Brandon Blackstock has been finalized. Brianne is Kelly’s middle name.

The Weeknd has a new music video on the horizon — this time for “Out of Time.” He confirmed the exciting news, saying the “music video drops next Tuesday,” which is April 5.

Jennifer Lopez isn’t made for baseball. TMZ obtained video of her in the batting cage, and reports she “frequently” struck out and even tried smashing the ball while holding her purse. She was on an outing with boyfriend Ben Affleck and her daughter, Emme.

The Jonas Brothers are jumping into the snack game with their very own specialty popcorn, Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, which you can grab at Walmart for about $4. “When we first tried the popcorn, we fell in love with it,” they said in a statement. “After keeping it to ourselves, we are excited to share it with the nation.”

Lastly, Nick Jonas and Shakira‘s new reality series Dancing with Myself premieres May 31 on NBC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.