Music Notes: The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and more

The Weeknd has just scored his first two-billion-views video: “Starboy,” his 2016 number-one hit with Daft Punk. The Canadian superstar has two other one-billion-view videos to his credit: “Can’t Feel My Face,” which has about 1.2 billion views, and “The Hills,” which has more than 1.7 billion views.

Dua Lipa says why wait until Valentine’s Day to treat yourself? The Grammy winner announced Wednesday, “I’ve always wanted to do this ~ I took myself out on a date in nyc” and showed off her flattering, all-black ensemble… as well as some of the delicious food she enjoyed. Dua says she wrote about her solo date for the next issue of her Service95 newsletter, which arrives Thursday.

Enter Jennifer Lopez﻿’s new contest for a chance to win a one-on-one phone call with her. To enter her just-announced #GoliLoveChallenge — upload a photo of someone you love using the aforementioned hashtag, among other smaller requirements. Ten winners will score a free screening party of her upcoming Marry Me movie and other goodies. She’ll video call the grand prize winner.

Jon M. Chu, who’s directing the Wicked movie, said, “The whole room was in tears” when Ariana Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo tried out for Glinda and Elphaba, respectively. Ariana, of course, sobbed when she found out she scored the part — Michael even shared a photo to remind us. It’s unknown when ﻿Wicked ﻿hits theaters.

Michael Bublé has a special edition of his ﻿Higher ﻿album coming out and those who pre-order it will snag an Exclusive Silver LP that contains a special bonus track called “Pennies From Heaven.” Michael’s new album Higher is due out March 25.

