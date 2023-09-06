Music notes: The Chainsmokers, Jessica Simpson and more

The Chainsmokers are recreating Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Calvin Klein ad in a hilarious new photo. In the black-and-white pic, Alex Pall straddles Drew Taggart as they both look seductively at the camera. “This was supposed to be the cover art but it came out ridiculous,” the duo jokingly captioned the photo. “We are so upset. firing creative director immediately. never trusting our team again.” Their new album, Summertime Friends, comes out this week.

Jessica Simpson’s Hidden Hills, California, home is up for sale. According to Robb Report, the star has put the home on the market for $22 million. It was previously owned by Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Post Malone and Ryan Tedder are putting their money where their mouths are. According to Forbes, the two are among the celebrity investors in the snack brand SkinnyDipped, which makes chocolate-covered nuts. The most recent financing round for the company raised $12 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.