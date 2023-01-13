Music notes: The Chainsmokers, Iggy Azalea, Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles

The Chainsmokers “woke up to some great news” — their interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast is going viral. Alex Pall and Drew Taggart made a TikTok of them waking up on a bed with podcast host Alex Cooper, which is in reference to them admitting to getting frisky with fans, and each other, back in the day.

﻿Iggy Azalea ﻿launched her OnlyFans account as part of her new Hotter Than Hell project. Iggy promises those who subscribe will get the first look at the upcoming project, which includes poetry, music, photos, videos and more. She says the project is “unapologetically hot.”

Kelly Clarkson teamed up with the Jonas Brothers for her own popcorn flavor: Kelly’s Classic BBQ. The brothers launched their Rob’s Backstage Popcorn brand in 2021. You can buy individual packs of four of Kelly’s new BBQ popcorn for $23.99 on eatrobs.com.

Camila Cabello wants to bring back flip phones and started her “revolution” on Instagram. She posted three photos of her using a flip phone and even offered, “Maybe I can write the theme song guys.”

Lewis Capaldi will be pretty busy this summer. He announced three large outdoor shows in the United Kingdom’s Manchester, Belfast and Edinburgh. He wrote on Twitter, “Buzzing to announce my 3 biggest headline shows ever!!!” Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, at 9 a.m. local venue time on Ticketmaster.com.

The internet is thirsting over this brief clip of Harry Styles doing a workout at Exhale Pilates London, which used it to promote their studio on Instagram. Harry, who is dressed in a green hoodie and matching shorts, is seen in the middle of the Reel working on his core muscles.

