Music notes: The Chainsmokers, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and more

The Chainsmokers teased their new song “Channel 1” on TikTok, but we don’t know its release date. The 15-second clip includes the lyrics, “I’m just being honest/ She said repeat/ I don’t look back though/ Love is so short/ Why can’t I forget it all?”

Billie Eilish was asked to be part of Disney+’s Proud Family reboot. Illustrator Elsa Chang revealed on Instagram the initial designs for the character “Pink i,” who was “influenced” by the “bad guy” singer. Chang added Billie “was asked to voice her but she was too busy and had to decline.” While Billie was unable to join The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, artists like Lizzo, Lil Nas X﻿, ﻿Normani and others will appear in the reboot. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Does Cardi B make a good magician? On the newest ep of her Messenger series Cardi Tries, the “WAP” rapper took a magic crash course at LA’s Magic Castle and even put on a magic show before a live audience. Of course, she dressed for the part and looked fabulous with her pink top hat and tux.

Taylor Swift‘s childhood home is on the market, Yahoo! reports. Taylor’s old Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, home — which was the star of her holiday tune, “Christmas Tree Farm” — could be yours for a cool $999,900. It’s said that’s also where she wrote “Teardrops on My Guitar,” “Lucky You” and “Love Story.”

Kelly Clarkson is giving her daytime talk show a “complete overhaul,” reports E! News. “She will be taking a few weeks off to take the kids on vacation, but will be focused on complete overhaul of her show as she takes over for Ellen [DeGeneres],” a source spilled. Ellen airs her final episode on May 26.

