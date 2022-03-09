Music notes: Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and more

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

For $6.25 million, you can be Taylor Swift‘s new neighbor in New York City, the New York Post reports. The apartment next to hers is on the market and, according to the the listing, it offers three bedrooms, and two-and-a-half baths. “At nearly 2,500 square feet, this expansive loft embraces its historical origins with bold steel columns, hardwood floors, dramatic beamed ceilings, exposed brick and 11 massive windows,” the listing teases.

Kelly Clarkson put her contemptuous divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock﻿ in the rear-view mirror on Tuesday, and is now thinking about dating again. A source tells ﻿Us Weekly, “She’s being set up with friends and is open to dating again.” The Grammy winner filed for divorce in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, sparking a years-long and sometimes nasty court battle.

﻿Ariana Grande ﻿has slammed Florida’s Parents Rights in Education bill, which critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Taking to her Instagram story Tuesday, she shared a post by Equality Florida that confirmed the bill’s passage in the state senate, commenting, “Really disgusting.” Demi Lovato also spoke out against the bill in their respective IG story.

﻿Justin Bieber ﻿had an unexpected guest at his concert Tuesday night — ﻿Hilary Duff﻿. The ﻿How I Met Your Father ﻿star shared video clips of her singing along with her young son to Justin’s “Sorry” and other hits. She captioned the highlight reel, “The. Best. Time. @justinbieber I think this is the last year Luca will put up with this out of me so I sang reaaaaaal loud.”

﻿Shania Twain ﻿shared a rare throwback clip of her belting out “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” at London’s Party in the Park concert in 1998. You can catch the entire performance on YouTube. “From 1998 to 2022 — Let’s go girls!!!” she captioned it.

