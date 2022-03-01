Music notes: Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani, Pink and more

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image

﻿Taylor Swift ﻿shook off another lawsuit. A three-judge panel dismissed the suit filed by singer ﻿Jesse Graham﻿, who claimed Taylor’s 2014 hit “Shake It Off” ripped off his 2013 song “Haters Gone Hate,” reports Law360. Graham sought more than $42 million in damages and claimed Taylor stole his song’s lyrics, which included, “Haters gone hate/ Haters gone hate/ Playas gone play/ Playas gone play/ Watch out for them fakers/ They’ll fake you every day.” The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning Graham cannot refile the same claim again.

﻿Gwen Stefani﻿ celebrated her son ﻿Apollo﻿’s eighth birthday by sharing a sweet throwback video of her little one singing “Old McDonald,” with an original twist. He sang the farmer “had a momma” on his farm, adding, “Here a momma, there a momma!” Gwen, who shares Apollo and two other sons with ex Gavin Rossdale, captioned the video, “Happy 8th birthday to our angel boy a true gift from God your family loves u Apollo.”

Pink is the latest artist to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Grammy winner is using her social media platform to tell fans how they can donate to UNICEF and help those displaced by the violence. She also shared an op-ed to her Instagram Story about why Russian President Vladimir Putin has “already lost the war.”

﻿Justin Bieber ﻿has a new song coming out on Friday. “Attention” will feature Justin’s longtime friend ﻿DJ Tay James﻿﻿, whom he’s worked with for over 10 years.

﻿Rosé from BLACKPINK tested positive for COVID-19, Billboard confirms. It is unknown if the other members of BLACKPINK — Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa — were exposed. Rosé, who just celebrated her 25th birthday, isn’t the first K-Pop sensation to contract COVID-19. BTS members Jin, RM, Suga and V all battled the coronavirus and have fully recovered.

