Music notes: Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and more

Fans think Taylor Swift will soon release the music video for her track “Vigilante S***.” She is set to release the “Anti-Hero” music video a few hours after she releases Midnights and fans think “Vigilante” will drop on October 25 because of how she held the phone upside down when announcing both the track titles on TikTok.

Doja Cat‘s “Vegas” — from the Elvis movie — entered the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10. The song rose to tenth place. Another song of hers is in the top five, “I Like You (A Happier Song)” with Post Malone in fourth. Doja has the most top 10 songs out of all female artists this decade — six overall — which bests Taylor, who previously led with five entries since 2020.

It’s rumored Dua Lipa is working on her new album with Mark Ronson, whom she worked with before on the Silk City hit “Electricity.” The Sun reports she hit up the recording studio with him in New York.

Lady Gaga helped West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler when her dress ripped at the Critics Choice Awards earlier this year. Zegler told Vanity Fair Gaga tapped her “on the shoulder” and told her, “I can’t let you leave like that.” So she worked with two others on “MacGyvering a safety pin to save my dress.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda says he wrote “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto in one night. He told Variety, “The gossip number was the pitch, and then the other idea became that they’ll all tell a kind of ghost story about [Bruno]… The [song’s] name got me halfway there, and then I actually pulled an all-nighter, figuring it all out.”

The music video for Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett‘s “Where We Started” premieres Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET.

