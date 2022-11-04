Music notes: Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and more

Taylor Swift is showing support for her bestie Selena Gomez’s new Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Taylor wrote on her Instagram Story Friday, “So proud of you @selenagomez. Love you forever.”

Britney Spears is railing against her dad, Jamie Spears, on Instagram again. The singer writes that she’s now able to take cash out of ATMs and go to spas, things she was unable to do under what she calls her dad’s “slave treatment program.”

Christina Aguilera is looking back at some of her most iconic music video looks in a new video with Allure. In the clip, she breaks down her memorable fashion moments, from “Lady Marmalade” to “Dirrty” to “Beautiful.”

Lindsay Lohan has officially released a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock.” While she famously danced to the song during the talent show scene in Mean Girls, she’ll also be singing it in her upcoming Netflix holiday film, Falling for Christmas. The cover is first song Lindsay’s released since 2020’s “Back to Me.”

