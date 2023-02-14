Music notes: Shakira, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Andy Grammer, AJ McLean and more

Shakira seemingly shaded ex Gerard Piqué with her latest TikTok, in which she lip-syncs to SZA‘s “Kill Bill” — a song that fantasizes about murdering her ex and his new girlfriend. Shakira sings while mopping a floor in platform heels. Shakira and Piqué dated for 11 years before going their separate ways in June.

Lollapalooza Stockholm unveiled its lineup for 2023, which includes headliners Kygo, Lizzo, Zara Larsson and Lil Nas X. Other artists playing the event, which runs from June 29 to July 1, include OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Icona Pop, The 1975 and beabadoobee.

Speaking of beabadoobee, who is one of the openers of Taylor Swift‘s upcoming Eras Tour, she released “Glue Song,” which is about falling in love with a person who could be the one.

﻿Andy Grammer﻿ and﻿ AJ McLean﻿ honored late friend﻿ Stephen “tWitch” Boss﻿ in a celebration of life service on Saturday, People reports. Grammer was one of the performers at the solemn event. Stephen died by suicide in December. He was 40.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

