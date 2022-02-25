Music notes: Shakira, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

﻿Shakira ﻿admits she has no idea “why fans like my voice.” Speaking to Planet Weirdo with Holly H on Amazon Music, the “Empire” singer revealed she was teased as a kid after the music teacher told her she couldn’t join the choir because, “Your voice is too strong. Your vibrato is too pronounced.” Shakira said her friends also told her “I sang like a goat.” The Grammy winner credits her parents for encouraging her to pursue her dream.

What does ﻿Dua Lipa ﻿like to collect? She told ﻿Financial Times﻿ she indulges in mugs and her favorite is “an extra-large-sized mug, because I love my tea.” The “Levitating” singer also admits she has too much hot sauce in her fridge. “Basically, I’m a very ‘saucy gal,'” she cracked. Dua revealed her most prized possession is “A vintage diamond ring that Elton John gave me.” She says she never takes it off because “I feel like it brings me luck.”

Feud? What feud? ﻿Selena Gomez is 100 percent cool with ex The Weeknd‘s rumored new girlfriend, Simi Khandra. Selena shared photos of her and Simi goofing off, along with the DJ’s sister Haya Khadra, and captioned the post “Since 2013.” The Grammy nominee posted these snaps just as rumors began flaring that she was jealous of her ex’s rumored new flame. Selena and The Weeknd dated for 10 months in 2017.

