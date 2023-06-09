Music notes: Selena Gomez, Shakira and more

There’s no shame in Selena Gomez’s game. The singer posted a TikTok video of her sitting on the sidelines of a soccer game and shooting her shot with the players. “I’m single!” she yells across the field. “I’m a little high maintenance but I’ll love you soooo much!” She captioned the clip, “The struggle man lol.”

Shakira might have a new man in her life. Sources tell People the singer and Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton are keeping things “fun and flirty” right now. “They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage,” a source who knows them both tells the mag.

It seems Doja Cat is also seeing someone new, as photos recently surfaced of the singer engaging in some PDA with comedian J. Cyrus while on a yacht in Mexico.

