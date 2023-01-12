Music notes: Selena Gomez, Pitbull, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Britney Spears and Taylor Swift

After a four-year hiatus, Selena Gomez is back on the ‘gram. Selena famously quit the app, citing mental health reasons, and presumably handed it over to her team to manage over the years. Now she’s back to posting selfies and asked fans in her new update, “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram ?”

Another Pitbull music video surpassed 1 billion YouTube views. His 2011 anthem “Give Me Everything,” featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer, officially became his fourth entry into YouTube’s Billion Views Club — joining his Kesha collab “Timber,” his “Rain Over Me” collab with Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez‘s “On The Floor.”

Lizzo wants to join the world of Avatar and explored video filters that turn her into a Na’vi, one of the blue aliens that star in the James Cameron franchise. “Tell James Cameron I’m ready…,” she captioned a TikTok video of her chilling in the ocean.

Charlie Puth teased an all-new song on TikTok, which he revealed is a mashup of two previously scrapped tracks that worked together perfectly when he began chasing a new idea. Although he didn’t reveal a title, the song is about a girl who keeps leading him on by relying on him during times of need.

Billboard did the math on last year’s vinyl sales. Turns out that one out of every 25 vinyl sales was a Taylor Swift record. Roughly 43.5 million vinyl records were sold in 2022 and Taylor sold the most — 1.695 million albums.

Britney Spears is a fan of Ally Brooke — and the feeling is definitely mutual. Britney shared a video of her dancing to Ally’s “Higher,” which the former Fifth Harmony member shared to Twitter. “Omggg,” she wrote in all capital letters. “I love you @BritneySpears.” She also included several crying and dancing emojis.

