Music notes: Selena Gomez, Mariah Carey and more

Selena Gomez‘s Linda Ronstadt biopic has found its director. The film will be helmed by David O. Russell, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. Russell has been nominated for five Academy Awards. He last directed the 2022 film Amsterdam, which featured a cameo from Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift.

Speaking of Selena, over the weekend she threw a birthday pajama party for her good friend Nicola Peltz Beckham. Selena’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, also took on hosting duties. “I’m so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life,” Nicola wrote on Instagram. “thank you benny for making the best food everrrr and you and sel for hosting.”

Mariah Carey had some fun participating in the viral “Of Course” trend on Instagram. The pop superstar posted a Reel parodying habits that are sure to fit a diva lifestyle. Set to her track “Obsessed,” Mariah acted out several scenes, including working out in her home gym while dressed in a sparkling gold gown and platform heels. “I’m Mariah Carey, of course this is my workout ensemble,” she said. She captioned the funny video, “Sunday Camp! … #ofcourse.”

Taylor Swift‘s second cousin Danny Frye III says he helped her start her relationship with Travis Kelce. “[I] made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce,” Danny said in a recent TikTok interview. Danny also said he’s been accompanying Taylor to several Kansas City Chiefs games as of late. “A lot of people have been trying to figure out who I am lately, so, but yeah, it’s been an interesting month or so, been going to a few Chiefs games,” he said.

